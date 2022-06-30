UPDATE: Yana is found in Escondido!

Sheriff asking for help finding 19-year-old missing woman

Yana is found by deputies in Escondido. They bought her a Happy Meal and afterwards reunited her with her family.

Yanina "Yana" Macdermot, a 19-year-old woman who is autistic and has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old was found safe and sound this morning at about 11:15 am after taking a bus out of Fallbrook into Vista and then to the Escondido Transit Center. She arrived at the Transit Center around 9:45 am, according to SDSD Fallbrook Substation Lt. Hernandez. She was found before 11:30 am this morning. More details will be reported as they become available. The Lieutenant expressed thanks to everyone who had helped find her. Lt. Hernandez said, "She was found at about 11:15 am this morning and we will be reuniting her with her family shortly."

Yana was found at a Starbucks in Escondido at 3440 Del Lago Blvd in Escondido according to Lt. Hernandez.

Lt. Hernandez, in an interview with Village News said the Search and Rescue, which just finished setting up in Fallbrook, is moving, at least partly, to Escondido after several leads. "We received tips that Yana was seen around Alturas and Ammunition and got on the bus heading south on Mission to Vista. There it appears she took a Sprinter to Escondido, arriving around 9:45 am. He said the buses have cameras and the bus drivers can communicate with each other, so that's where Sheriffs and Search and Rescue are looking presently.

The Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding Yanina "Yana" Macdermot, a 19-year-old white woman who is autistic and has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old. She is missing from her home on Pheasant Run Rd in Fallbrook. She was last seen last night at about 11:30 pm. She has been missing on prior occasions.

She 5'4" and 140 lbs, has short brown curly hair and is wearing a blue and white patterned dress with black shorts and black shoes. She was reported missing this morning, Wed. 7/6/22. At about 5:13 am. Her parents noticed a chair next to their fence and she was not to be found in the house. She likes to frequent parks and likes swings. She left without money and is on foot. SHe is not on any medications.

If anyone sees her, please call 9-1-1.

Case #22129554