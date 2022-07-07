Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

One Safe Place, a new family justice center, will support crime victims in North County

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:43pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, community partners and County leaders cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of One Safe Place in San Marcos, June 28.

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

The District Attorney, county leaders, health professionals and law enforcement celebrated the upcoming opening of One Safe Place in San Marcos, June 28. One Safe Place is a family justice center created to support victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking, and violent loss in northern San Diego County. The new center opened its doors to the public July 5.

Child and adult victims of abuse and their families can go to One Safe Place and receive acute crisis-care, forensic medical exams, advocacy, cou...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/08/2022 22:22