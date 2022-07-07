One Safe Place, a new family justice center, will support crime victims in North County

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, community partners and County leaders cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of One Safe Place in San Marcos, June 28.

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

The District Attorney, county leaders, health professionals and law enforcement celebrated the upcoming opening of One Safe Place in San Marcos, June 28. One Safe Place is a family justice center created to support victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking, and violent loss in northern San Diego County. The new center opened its doors to the public July 5.

Child and adult victims of abuse and their families can go to One Safe Place and receive acute crisis-care, forensic medical exams, advocacy, cou...