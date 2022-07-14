Hawaiian culture hulas to the library July 16
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host a free special event of Hawaiian Cultural Experience at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 in the Community Room.
The Hawaiian Cultural Experience will include a presentation of Hawaiian history, Hula dancing and lau kapala (leaf stamping).
The whole family will enjoy an afternoon of music, dancing, crafts and learning the history of the island state, a spokesperson said.
The library is located at 124 South Mission Road. Call (760) 731-4650 for information.
Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.
