Hawaiian culture hulas to the library July 16

Last updated 7/13/2022 at 8pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host a free special event of Hawaiian Cultural Experience at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 in the Community Room.

The Hawaiian Cultural Experience will include a presentation of Hawaiian history, Hula dancing and lau kapala (leaf stamping).

The whole family will enjoy an afternoon of music, dancing, crafts and learning the history of the island state, a spokesperson said.

The library is located at 124 South Mission Road. Call (760) 731-4650 for information.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.