Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hawaiian culture hulas to the library July 16

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/13/2022 at 8pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host a free special event of Hawaiian Cultural Experience at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 in the Community Room.

The Hawaiian Cultural Experience will include a presentation of Hawaiian history, Hula dancing and lau kapala (leaf stamping).

The whole family will enjoy an afternoon of music, dancing, crafts and learning the history of the island state, a spokesperson said.

The library is located at 124 South Mission Road. Call (760) 731-4650 for information.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021