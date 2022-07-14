First Candle reviews revised AAP Infant Safe Sleep Guidelines

First Candle, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides this easy to use guide to explain new infant safe sleep guidelines. Village News/Courtesy photo

NEW CANAAN, Conn. – First Candle, the leading national nonprofit addressing Sudden Unexplained Infant Death Syndrome, has completed its review of the revised infant safe sleep guidelines released June 21 by the American Academy of Pediatrics, focusing its attention on what the recommendations can mean to parents and their families.

"In the past two months, a great deal of information and legislation has come out about safe sleep and products that are and are not appropriate to use for infant sleep. The Safe Sleep for Babies Act makes it unlawful to manufacture, sell, or distribute crib bu...