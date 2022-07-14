FPUD applauds new EMWD desalination facility

The Perris II Desalination Facility in Menifee will provide additional local water supply reliability to its service area for future generations. Village News/Courtesy photo

PERRIS – Eastern Municipal Water District celebrated the opening of its new groundwater desalination facility, June 23. The new facility will provide additional local water supply reliability to its service area for future generations.

The Perris II Desalination Facility is EMWD's third groundwater desalter and will provide enough water for more than 15,000 households each year through its reverse osmosis treatment process. The facility is in Menifee, adjacent to the existing Menifee I and Perris I desalters.

Fallbrook Public Utility District General Manager Jack Bebee commented, "These...