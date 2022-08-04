Person rescued from Santa Margarita river with life-threatening injuries

A person was rescued last night from the Santa Margarita River with life-threatening injuries and transported to Palomar Hospital by Mercy Air.

NCFPD responded to a water rescue call at 8:28 pm in the 2500 block of North Stage Coach Lane. Crews arrived on scene to find one person in the water. They were rescued and transported. No more information is available now. Will update story as more information is available.

The call was closed out at 10:23 pm.