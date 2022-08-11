Carrie Jacobus, 78, passed peacefully in her home on Aug. 9, 2022.

She was born on Nov. 6, 1943, in Vallejo, California, and was a graduate of Vallejo Senior High School and Vallejo Junior College.

She was a long-time resident of Fallbrook since 1974 and had a number of successful businesses in town: The Bobby Pin Beauty Supply, Here's Happiness, and HairLites Salon.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Robert Jacobus; her three daughters, Jennifer, Jill, and Janet; her two grandchildren, Chase and Kelsey, and her great-granddaughter, Presley.

Services will be held at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary on Aug. 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.