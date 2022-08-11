Man Sentenced in Nationwide Racketeering Scam Targeting Elderly

SAN DIEGO - A man who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide racketeering scheme targeting the elderly, which took more than $300,000 from at least 10 San Diego County residents, was sentenced today to nearly four years in federal prison.

Jack Owuor, 25, of the city of Paramount in Los Angeles County, was charged along with seven others with taking over $2 million from more than 70

senior citizens across the nation.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the defendants phoned seniors and falsely claimed their grandchildren were in legal trouble and needed

money to resolve fab...