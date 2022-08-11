Traffic delays due to lane closure through Thursday, Aug. 18

Then more closures in late August & September

Parts of Winter Haven Road will be closed for pipeline replacement work through Aug. 18.

FALLBROOK – Crews will be performing Winter Haven pipeline replacement work requiring road closures and subsequent traffic delays from Green Canyon to Winterwarm roads, Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Thursday, Aug. 18 for a Fallbrook Public Utility District pipeline replacement.

The roads will only be closed during working hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Electronic signage will warn drivers of the closures.

The schedule for later closures is as follows:

· Tuesday, Aug. 22, from Haven Crest to Sunny Crest roads

· Wednesday & Thursday, Aug. 24-25, from Green Canyon to Winterwarm roads

· Tuesday, Aug. 30, from Winter Haven, between Alta Vista and Winterwarm roads

· Monday, Sept. 12, final road paving from Haven Crest to Green Canyon roads

· Tuesday, Sept. 13, final road paving from Green Canyon to Winterwarm roads

Any updates during the shutdown will be posted on http://www.fpud.com. The project is a replacement of a 12-inch water main from Haven Crest to Winterwarm roads.