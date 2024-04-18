Child Nutrition Team earns USDA's "Turnip the Beet" Silver Level Award for 2023 Summer Meals Program

FALLBROOK – The Child Nutrition Services department of Fallbrook Union Elementary School District has received the "Turnip the Beet" Silver Level Award from the United States Department of Agriculture. This accolade honors CNS's exceptional contributions to enhancing meal quality and nutrition within the community during the 2023 summer meals program.

The "Turnip the Beet" award recognizes organizations nationwide for their outstanding dedication and innovation in providing nutritious meals to children throughout the summer months.

CNS has been commended for its leadership in integrating fresh, locally sourced fruits and vegetables, as well as freshly prepared meals, into its summer meal program catering to children under 18 years of age.

During the previous summer, CNS worked diligently to ensure that local children had access to healthy and appetizing meals. Through partnerships with local suppliers and the utilization of fresh ingredients, CNS provided nutritious meals that not only satisfied hunger but also contributed to the overall well-being of the children served.

Amy Haessly, director of CNS, expressed her excitement about the honor, saying, "Last summer, we made a concerted effort to incorporate fresh, locally sourced produce into our menus. We invited farmers to join students during lunchtime to educate them about hydroponically grown Persian cucumbers and lettuce. We prepared fresh salads, salsas, and fruits for our participants. We are truly honored to receive recognition from both the state and the USDA for our efforts."

Haessly added, "Our Child Nutrition team works tirelessly year-round, and we are already planning for this summer's meal program. We want to spread the word throughout our community that we will be serving fresh, healthy, and delicious breakfast and lunch all summer long. Meals are free for anyone 18 years and younger, and adults can purchase a meal to enjoy alongside their children. We eagerly anticipate serving you this summer!"

Building on the success of the previous year's program, CNS is preparing to deliver another award-winning summer meals program this year. With an ongoing commitment to freshness, quality, and nutrition, CNS is excited to once again provide children in the community with meals that support their overall health and well-being.

As CNS gears up for the upcoming summer, it remains steadfast in its dedication to serving the community and making a positive impact on the lives of children. CNS extends heartfelt gratitude to the USDA for recognizing its efforts and looks forward to continuing its mission of promoting healthy eating habits and ensuring food security for all.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.