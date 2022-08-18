Aging population linked to increased need for select health care and social assistance services

Adam Grundy

U.S. Census Bureau

The nation’s 73 million baby boomer population is aging, helping boost revenues of select industries designed to help them navigate their later years.

The U.S. Census Bureau projects that in 2050, the U.S. population ages 65 and over will be 83.9 million, nearly double what it was (43.1 million) in 2012. Baby boomers, who began turning 65 in 2011, are largely responsible for the nation’s swelling older population.

Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly saw a 34.4% increase in revenue from 2013 to 2020. Home Health Care Services experienced an even la...