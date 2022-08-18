Soaring inflation impacting all aspects of feeding San Diego's operations

While costs are up across the board, so is the need for food assistance in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – With the inflation rate sitting at a four-decade high, Feeding San Diego is facing increased operating costs across nearly all aspects of the organization, including purchasing food, transporting donated food, energy for cold storage, and other costs including fuel, wages, and even vehicle maintenance seeing significant increases.

The cost of purchased food alone is up 20% for the organization, testing its ability to provide as much food assistance as needed through San Diego County. More people are seeking help from hunger relief organizations like Feeding San Diego, many of...