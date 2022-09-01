Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Estate planning workshop offered for free in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 3:42pm

Andrea Shoup, an estate planning, trust administration and probate attorney, is giving a free workshop Sept. 10. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – A free estate planning workshop presented by estate planning, trust administration and probate attorney Andrea Shoup will be offered Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.

During the presentation, attendees will discover the importance of a living trust, how to avoid probate, how to maximize charitable giving and tax strategies as well as the critical documents they need now. A special Q&A session will follow the presentation. Register to save a seat: https://ctkfb.churchcenter.com/registrations/event...



