U.S. News & World Report names Temecula Valley Hospital a High Performing Hospital for Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Stroke

TEMECULA – U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, named Temecula Valley Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Stroke. It is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News' Best Hospitals Procedures and Conditions ratings.

The annual Procedures and Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

Temecula Valley Hospital earned High Performing ratings for Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Stroke, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.

"We are very pleased to once again be named a High Performing Hospital by U.S. News & World Report," Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, said. "Being recognized with this prestigious rating for heart attack, heart failure and stroke demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of care for our patients and the dedication of our staff in maintaining that level of quality. Patients can have confidence in selecting Temecula Valley Hospital for their heart and stroke care."

For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions.

"When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said. "A hospital that's earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider."

The U.S. News Procedures and Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.