Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

White sea squills, a bulb to behold in your garden

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/8/2022 at 1:49pm



Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

They are called the dog days of summer when most summer gardens are beginning to turn down a notch or two, but wait, how about a 4-6 foot glorious white flower stalk with hundreds of individual flowers per stalk that erupts out of sun-baked hot, dry soil at this time of year.

Oh yes, the white sea squill (urginea maritima)...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/08/2022 23:29