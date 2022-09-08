Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County's Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities gives board update

 
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 12:21pm



Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

A new county department reported Aug. 30 that, in its first year, it secured $30 million to address homelessness; provided housing options for over 4,400 people; held or took part in hundreds of community events to create equitable communities; and worked to support immigrants and refugees.

Officials from the County’s Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities updated county supervisors on the department’s progress at the Aug. 30 Board of Supervisors meeting. The department, created in July 2021 as part of the Cou...



