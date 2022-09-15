Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Parents can learn how to raise money-wise kids

 
Last updated 9/15/2022 at 2:39pm

FALLBROOK – A workshop is being offered on “Dollars and Sense” to teach parents tips and tools to raise money-wise kids with savvy estate and financial planning strategies. It will be presented Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1-2 p.m. by Marianne Nolte, CFP® of Imagine Financial Services, and Colleen Robinson, Esq., of Landon, Rainwater, Robinson, at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 West Mission Road.

For more information, contact Nolte at 760-472-5155 or [email protected]

Submitted by Imagine Financial Services.

 

