Bonsall man dies in Colorado River boating accident

Arizona's channel 3TV/CBS 5 has reported that a local man, 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, has passed away, apparently in a boating accident in Parker, Arizona in the Colorado River.

The news channel reported that the family tried to find him the night before without success, but another boater found him the next morning with his boat near a rock formation.

He was pronounced dead Tuesday, Sept 27, 7:30 am by the Buckskin Fire Department and deputies.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.