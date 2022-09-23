Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

Bonsall man dies in Colorado River boating accident

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/28/2022 at 7:25am



Arizona's channel 3TV/CBS 5 has reported that a local man, 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, has passed away, apparently in a boating accident in Parker, Arizona in the Colorado River.

The news channel reported that the family tried to find him the night before without success, but another boater found him the next morning with his boat near a rock formation.

He was pronounced dead Tuesday, Sept 27, 7:30 am by the Buckskin Fire Department and deputies.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/29/2022 04:18