Celebrate the foundation of America
DAR promotes Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23
Last updated 9/23/2022 at 7:42am
FALLBROOK – The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month's annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance.
Monserate Chapter, a Fallbrook area chapter of the DAR, is celebrating Constitution Week, Sept. 17 – 23 in their community.
"We are so proud DAR led the way in making Constitution Week an official commemoration and our members enthusiastically promote the celebration annually in communities across the country by erecting community displays, sponsoring municip...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)