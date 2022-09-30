Sheriff's Log
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 10:16am
Sept. 14
Burma @ Sleeping Indian Family disturbance- Domestic violence incident
1700 blk Reche Rd. Mental health disorder- 72 hr observation
300 blk Vista Del Indio Domestic violence- Arrest made for battery
Sept. 15
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Mental health disorder- 72 hr observation- Suicide actual or attempt
700 blk Alturas Ln. Domestic violence- Probable Cause Arrest- cohabitant/spousal abuse w/ minor injury
35600 blk Garrano Ln. Violation of temporary restraining order- Domestic violence court order
4200 blk Rosa Rancho Ln. Vehicle vandalism on multiple vehicles
1000 blk Snow Creek Medical Examiner - Death
Sept. 16
2000 blk S. Old Highway 395 Vehicle vandalism
Highway 76 @ Old River Rd. Probable cause arrest - Violation of Temporary Restraining Order - Domestic violence court order
1800 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Welfare check - Probable cause arrest made for possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia, prohibited ownership/possession of knife, ATM card, and misc. Items
6000 blk Rio Valle Dr. Tampering with a vehicle - Grand theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories
600 blk De Luz Rd. Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation- Suicide actual or attempt
31500 blk Old River Rd Report- Criminal threat/threaten crime with intent to terrorize
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Mental health crisis - Misc. incidents
1300 blk Farrand Rd. Report of assault to commit rape/pc battery on person
2400 blk St. Stage Coach Ln. Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation
1000 blk Winterhaven Rd. Mission juvenile/runaway
Sept. 17
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Domestic violence - Probable cause arrest made for battery against spousal/ex-spouse/date etc.
End of Pepper Tree Ln. Grand theft - misc. items
200 blk Via De Amo Simple battery with minor apparent injury
300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Report- Petty theft from building- Bicycle
1600 blk Willow Glen Rd. Disturbance/Argument - Probable cause arrest made for possession of controlled substance, firearm, felony bench warrant
Rollingview Ln Violation of temporary restraining order, contempt of court disorderly behavior
Sept. 18
400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Domestic violence - Battery against spousal/ex-spouse/date etc.
100 blk Old Stage Rd. Report- Stolen motorcycle/scooter
490 blk Sweetgrass Ln. Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation- Suicide actual or attempt
W. Aviation Rd. @ Alturas Rd. Cited and released - Possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia
800 blk S. Main Ave. Traffic stop - Probable cause arrest for driving under the influence
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order- Disobey court order
Sept. 19
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Stolen vehicle
400 blk Alturas Rd. Domestic violence - Probable cause arrest- cohabitant/spousal abuse w/ minor injury
500 blk W. Fallbrook St. Grand theft - misc. items
Sept. 20
1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Attempt to contact- Probable cause arrest made for felony bench warrant
1000 blk Capra Way Medical Examiner - Death
2700 blk E. Mission Rd. Simple battery with apparent minor injury
E. Elder @ Elbrook Cited and released- Possession of controlled substance
Reader Comments(0)