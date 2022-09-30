Sheriff's Log

Last updated 9/29/2022 at 10:16am

Sept. 14

Burma @ Sleeping Indian Family disturbance- Domestic violence incident

1700 blk Reche Rd. Mental health disorder- 72 hr observation

300 blk Vista Del Indio Domestic violence- Arrest made for battery

Sept. 15

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Mental health disorder- 72 hr observation- Suicide actual or attempt

700 blk Alturas Ln. Domestic violence- Probable Cause Arrest- cohabitant/spousal abuse w/ minor injury

35600 blk Garrano Ln. Violation of temporary restraining order- Domestic violence court order

4200 blk Rosa Rancho Ln. Vehicle vandalism on multiple vehicles

1000 blk Snow Creek Medical Examiner - Death

Sept. 16

2000 blk S. Old Highway 395 Vehicle vandalism

Highway 76 @ Old River Rd. Probable cause arrest - Violation of Temporary Restraining Order - Domestic violence court order

1800 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Welfare check - Probable cause arrest made for possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia, prohibited ownership/possession of knife, ATM card, and misc. Items

6000 blk Rio Valle Dr. Tampering with a vehicle - Grand theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories

600 blk De Luz Rd. Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation- Suicide actual or attempt

31500 blk Old River Rd Report- Criminal threat/threaten crime with intent to terrorize

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Mental health crisis - Misc. incidents

1300 blk Farrand Rd. Report of assault to commit rape/pc battery on person

2400 blk St. Stage Coach Ln. Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation

1000 blk Winterhaven Rd. Mission juvenile/runaway

Sept. 17

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Domestic violence - Probable cause arrest made for battery against spousal/ex-spouse/date etc.

End of Pepper Tree Ln. Grand theft - misc. items

200 blk Via De Amo Simple battery with minor apparent injury

300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Report- Petty theft from building- Bicycle

1600 blk Willow Glen Rd. Disturbance/Argument - Probable cause arrest made for possession of controlled substance, firearm, felony bench warrant

Rollingview Ln Violation of temporary restraining order, contempt of court disorderly behavior

Sept. 18

400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Domestic violence - Battery against spousal/ex-spouse/date etc.

100 blk Old Stage Rd. Report- Stolen motorcycle/scooter

490 blk Sweetgrass Ln. Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation- Suicide actual or attempt

W. Aviation Rd. @ Alturas Rd. Cited and released - Possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia

800 blk S. Main Ave. Traffic stop - Probable cause arrest for driving under the influence

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order- Disobey court order

Sept. 19

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Stolen vehicle

400 blk Alturas Rd. Domestic violence - Probable cause arrest- cohabitant/spousal abuse w/ minor injury

500 blk W. Fallbrook St. Grand theft - misc. items

Sept. 20

1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Attempt to contact- Probable cause arrest made for felony bench warrant

1000 blk Capra Way Medical Examiner - Death

2700 blk E. Mission Rd. Simple battery with apparent minor injury

E. Elder @ Elbrook Cited and released- Possession of controlled substance