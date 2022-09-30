Goodwill San Diego and Operation Dress Code to empower women who have served in the armed forces

SAN DIEGO – Collaborating with Operation Dress Code, Goodwill San Diego is helping women who have served in the United States Armed Forces transition to civilian lives and careers. Operation Dress code partners with veterans organizations, community leaders, business groups, and dedicated volunteers to honor female veterans with a career-focused shopping experience.

2022’s Operation Dress Code event will be held at The University of San Diego on Nov. 5. Attendees will receive a personalized shopping experience to select apparel, shoes, and accessories, preparing them for a new career opportunity.

Goodwill San Diego’s Recruiting team will be onsite to let attendees know about job opportunities and free soft skill development programs. The Employment Services team will be onsite to assist attendees one-on-one with their resume.

“Our Career Advisors are well-prepared to assist attendees with the development of their resume,” said Fabia Parkinson, vice president of human services. “They have the ability to assist job seekers who need to create a resume or update one to improve their job opportunities.”

Goodwill San Diego will also encourage attendees to join its Veterans Program. Its five Community Employment Center career advisors are available to help veterans with career assessment, a custom development plan, assistance with basic needs (nutrition and shelter), job training, and family support.

Additionally, veterans are welcome to participate in Goodwill’s Job Readiness Program. The two-week Job Readiness program includes classes that teach workplace communication, conflict resolution, interview preparation, and resume development.

Bank of America’s Better Money Habits workshops are taught by local Bank of America financial experts and will be available to teach participants how to budget, save, and manage their money. Once participants complete the coursework, they will earn a certificate of completion that signifies readiness for the workplace.

Goodwill will provide computer, hot spot, or Lyft rideshare vouchers to eligible participants earning a certification of completion. Those who complete the program will be encouraged to apply for available positions at Goodwill San Diego and other local employers. Career advisors will remain actively involved in assisting program participants in getting employment.

To find a Community Employment Center, employment programs and services information, donation and retail store locations, and more, visit https://sdgoodwill.org/.

Submitted by Good Will San Diego.