Village News

Emergency pipeline repairs are underway on Alta Vista

 
Last updated 10/7/2022 at 9:17pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Public Utility District has announced that traffic will be reduced to one lane on Alta Vista Drive, between Winterwarm and Sunrise View roads, Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 28. All work will be done Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews will be directing traffic. FPUD is sorry for the inconvenience.

More information can be found at https://www.fpud.com/ under “Shutdown Updates and Construction.”

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.

 

