Sheriff's Log
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 1:20pm
Sept. 20
Thoroughbred Ln. Vehicle burglary- Automotive parts
Highway 76 @ Montellano Petty theft from vehicle
1700 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Grand theft- Money/Labor/Property
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Report- Found property
Sept. 21
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial
1200 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Report- Grand Theft - Music equipment/misc.
1700 blk Juniper Ridge Ln. Medical Examiner- Death
3400 blk S. Old Highway 395 Park-n-Ride Subject stop - Arrest for possession of controlled substance, another arrest made for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
700 blk Carnation Ln. Report- Petty theft from vehicle
Sept. 22
200 blk Vista del Indio Report- Person threatening crime towards another with intent to terrorize
400 blk Galician Ct. Report- Grand theft- Theft of motor vehicle parts/acc.
7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Arrest made for a display of weapon in a threatening manner other than firearm
3400 blk S. Old Highway 395 Park-n-Ride Subject stop- Arrest made for possession of narcotic/controlled substance
Buena Rosa Report- Simple battery
Sept. 23
1100 blk Sea Larke Dr. Arrest made for domestic violence - Battery towards spouse/ex spouse/date etc.
3900 blk Reche. Rd. Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation- Suicide actual or attempt
500 blk E. Alvarado St. Report- Found property
Sept. 24
4000 blk Ranchwood Rd. Arrest made for being under the influence of drugs and or alcohol in public
1300 blk Reche Rd. Report - Simple battery
3600 blk N. River Rd. Arrest made for domestic violence- Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
300 blk Potter St. Report- Theft
Sept. 25
400 blk W. Fallbrook St. Report- Sex crime against child
4000 blk Lake Circle Dr. Report- Petty theft from vehicle
De Luz Rd. Report- Assault w/ deadly weapon
1800 blk Fuerte St. Arrest made for domestic violence against spouse/ex spouse/date etc., threaten domestic officer w/ violence, and vandalism
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Welfare check- Mental disorder- 72 hr. Observation
1300 blk Sunny Heights Rd. Report- Petty theft from vehicle
100 blk E. Ivy St. Report- Vehicle burglary
Sept. 26
200 blk Almond St. Arrest made for violation of temp. restraining order/contempt of court/violation of domestic violence court order
900 blk Riverview Dr. Report- Suicide actual or attempt - Missing adult
100 blk Alva Ln. Follow up on residential burglary - Arrest made
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Report- Unknown trouble - Arrest made for possession of narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia
700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Report - Battery
