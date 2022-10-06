Sheriff's Log

Last updated 10/5/2022 at 1:20pm

Sept. 20

Thoroughbred Ln. Vehicle burglary- Automotive parts

Highway 76 @ Montellano Petty theft from vehicle

1700 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Grand theft- Money/Labor/Property

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Report- Found property

Sept. 21

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial

1200 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Report- Grand Theft - Music equipment/misc.

1700 blk Juniper Ridge Ln. Medical Examiner- Death

3400 blk S. Old Highway 395 Park-n-Ride Subject stop - Arrest for possession of controlled substance, another arrest made for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

700 blk Carnation Ln. Report- Petty theft from vehicle

Sept. 22

200 blk Vista del Indio Report- Person threatening crime towards another with intent to terrorize

400 blk Galician Ct. Report- Grand theft- Theft of motor vehicle parts/acc.

7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Arrest made for a display of weapon in a threatening manner other than firearm

3400 blk S. Old Highway 395 Park-n-Ride Subject stop- Arrest made for possession of narcotic/controlled substance

Buena Rosa Report- Simple battery

Sept. 23

1100 blk Sea Larke Dr. Arrest made for domestic violence - Battery towards spouse/ex spouse/date etc.

3900 blk Reche. Rd. Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation- Suicide actual or attempt

500 blk E. Alvarado St. Report- Found property

Sept. 24

4000 blk Ranchwood Rd. Arrest made for being under the influence of drugs and or alcohol in public

1300 blk Reche Rd. Report - Simple battery

3600 blk N. River Rd. Arrest made for domestic violence- Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

300 blk Potter St. Report- Theft

Sept. 25

400 blk W. Fallbrook St. Report- Sex crime against child

4000 blk Lake Circle Dr. Report- Petty theft from vehicle

De Luz Rd. Report- Assault w/ deadly weapon

1800 blk Fuerte St. Arrest made for domestic violence against spouse/ex spouse/date etc., threaten domestic officer w/ violence, and vandalism

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Welfare check- Mental disorder- 72 hr. Observation

1300 blk Sunny Heights Rd. Report- Petty theft from vehicle

100 blk E. Ivy St. Report- Vehicle burglary

Sept. 26

200 blk Almond St. Arrest made for violation of temp. restraining order/contempt of court/violation of domestic violence court order

900 blk Riverview Dr. Report- Suicide actual or attempt - Missing adult

100 blk Alva Ln. Follow up on residential burglary - Arrest made

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Report- Unknown trouble - Arrest made for possession of narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Report - Battery