Supporting animals

Assemblymember Marie Waldron

75th District

As a trained Project Wildlife Native Songbird Rehabilitator, my experience raising orphaned and injured songbirds and returning them to the wild has guided me in legislation I introduce and support. I’m happy to report that most of that legislation has been signed into law.

The “Beagle Freedom Bill,” which I co-authored, requires research institutions that use dogs or cats to offer those animals for adoption. I also co-authored legislation that indemnifies good Samaritans who break into hot cars to rescue trapped animals, and I supported a bill that bans puppy mills and encourages adoption from shelters.

Another bill I co-authored bans cosmetics manufactured or developed using animal testing – the first law of its type in the nation! I also supported legislation allowing the California Horse Racing Board to quickly suspend events when it becomes necessary to protect the health and safety of horses or riders. And this session I supported legislation prohibiting California testing facilities from using dogs and cats in certain toxicity tests, unless required by federal law.

California’s wildlife has also been a focus of my legislation. My bills include creation of the Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Voluntary Fund, which allows taxpayers to check off contributions on their tax returns to support rehabilitation of sick and injured wildlife at nonprofit rehab organizations throughout the state.

I have co-authored legislation that limits the use of mile-long gill nets and encourages transition to modern, less destructive techniques for harvesting fisheries. I also authored legislation preventing the sale of wild horses for slaughter when purchased at public auction, and a bill asking the federal government to place a moratorium on roundups of free-roaming wild horses and burros on public lands.

Animal welfare is not a partisan issue and it will continue to remain one of my big priorities in Sacramento.