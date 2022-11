Unofficial local election results as of Mon. Nov. 14

By Village Staff

Last updated 11/15/2022 at 9:20am

Voters standing outside in the cold and rain waiting to vote at the community center on Nov. 8, 2022.

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS

PROJECTED OUTSTANDING BALLOTS: 80,000

NEXT POST 11/16/2022 BY 5 P.M.

VOTER TURNOUT 50.2%

Ballots Cast 966,671

Mail Ballots 869,321

Vote Center Ballots 97,350

Registered Voters 1,925,738

Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, Pala, Pauma Results

PALOMAR COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 1, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JUDY PATACSIL. 24,510. 53.38%

FRANK XU. 21,408. 46.62%

PALOMAR COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4 (SHORT TERM), VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MICHELLE RAINS. 29,001. 57.05%

KARTIK RAJUK. 21,837. 42.95%

PALOMAR COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 5, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JACQUELINE KAISER. 22,678. 52.46%

NORMA Miyamoto. 20,551. 47.54%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA - B, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MICHAEL GADDIS. 1,132 73.65%

RICHARD H. BRUCK 405 26.35%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA - D, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ROGER MERCHAT. 933. 53.96%

BETH KLOPFENSTEIN. 585. 33.83%

MARK JONES. 211. 12.20%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 1, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

COURTNEY HILBORN 1,056. 53.91%

JIM DOOLEY. 903. 46.09%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 3, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

PAUL J. CHRISTENSEN. 2,713. 60.08%

KAREN CG WEISBER. 1,368. 30.29%

JENNIFER SEXTON. 435. 9.63%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 1, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

DIANE SEBALJ 444. 50.98%

CARON S. LIEBER. 427. 49.02%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

STACEY MCRAE. 2,133. 50.11%

SUSAN JACKSON LIEBES. 1,712. 40.22%

KRYSTAL LEE. 412. 9.68%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 5, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MARY MC BRIDE. 2,063. 54.65%

JOANN LOPEZ. 1,712. 45.35%

MEMBER, BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISTRICT NO. 5, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JIM DESMOND. 101,941. 60.57%

TIFFANY BOYD-HODGSON. 66,360.

39.43%

FALLBROOK COMMUNITY PLANNING AREA MEMBER, PLANNING GROUP, VOTE FOR 7

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

EILEEN DELANEY. 8,386. 10.90%

STEVE BROWN. 6,900. 8.97%

J.J. NEESE. 6,561. 8.53%

JENIENE L. DOMERCQ. 6,346. 8.25%

SCOTT SPENCER. 5,750. 7.48%

KELLY E. HANSEN. 5,729. 7.45%

DEBBIE WILLIAMS. 5,582. 7.26%

MICHELE MCCAFFERY. 5,429. 7.06%

PETER W. WILSON. 5,410. 7.03%

KARI ANN HOYER. 4,806. 6.25%

TAUNA A. RODARTE. 4,560. 5.93%

MARK MERVICH. 4,316. 5.61%

VICTORIA STOVER. 3,364. 4.37%

LISA LYNN GEFFENEY. 2,587. 3.36%

KRYSTAL LEE. 1,184. 1.54%

FALLBROOK REGIONAL HEALTH DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS ZONE NO. 1, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JENNIFER JEFFRIES. 1,504. 53.95%

SYDNEY LAY. 1,284. 46.05%

FALLBROOK REGIONAL HEALTH DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS ZONE NO. 3, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

WILLIAM R. LEACH. 1,618. 53.75%

MARGIE MOSAVI. 1,392. 46.25%

FALLBROOK REGIONAL HEALTH DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS ZONE NO. 5, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

TERRY BROWN. 2,843. 62.06%

HOWARD SALMON. 1,738. 37.94%

RAINBOW COMMUNITY PLANNING AREA MEMBER, PLANNING GROUP, VOTE FOR 5

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MICHELE D. SHEEHAN. 290. 16.51%

FREDERICK L. RASP. 276. 15.72%

LYNNE T. MALINOWSKI. 274. 15.60%

DOUGLAS W. GASTELUM. 269. 15.32%

MARTIN A. KURLAND. 259. 14.75%

GUY M. MATURO. 211. 12.02%

ERIN MATURO. 177. 10.08%

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 3, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MIGUEL "MIG" GASCA. 1,381. 62.86%

GREG IRVINE. 816. 37.14%

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 4, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

PATRICIA A. TOWNSEND-SMITH 856 53.94%

BILL STEWART. 731. 46.06%

ASSESSOR/RECORDER/COUNTY CLERK (VOTE FOR 1)

JORDAN MARKS 252561 51.74%

BARBARA BRY 231800 48.26%

DISTRICT ATTORNEY (VOTE FOR 1)

SUMMER STEPHANSUMMER STEPHAN 680,967 100.00%

SHERIFF (VOTE FOR 1)

KELLY ANNE MARTINEZ 485,894 58.31%

JOHN HEMMERLING 347,441 41.69%

TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR (VOTE FOR 1)

DAN MCALLISTER 616,049 74.85%

GREG HODOSEVICH 206,989 25.15%

COUNTY - MEASURE A - CANNABIS BUSINESS TAX, VOTE FOR 1

COUNTY - MEASURE A - CANNABIS BUSINESS TAX (VOTE FOR 1)

YES/NO Total Votes Percentage

YES. 521,859. 57.40%

NO. 387,344. 42.60%

75th Assembly District

Marie Waldron. (REP) 95,816. 67.7%

Randy Voepel (REP) 45,644. 32.3%

40th State Senate District

Brian W. Jones. (REP) 161,463. 53.6%

Joseph C. Rocha. (DEM) 139,839. 46.4%

STATEWIDE RESULTS

Governor

Gavin Newsom (DEM) 4,612,993

58.9%

Brian Dahle (REP) 3,221,928 41.1%

Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis (DEM) 4,566,252 59.2%

Angela E. Underwood Jacobs (REP) 3,148,455 40.1%

Secretary of State

Shirley N. Weber (DEM) 4,595,637 59.5%

Rob Bernosky (REP) 3,129,985 40.5%

Controller

Malia M. Cohen (DEM) 4,215,527 54.7%

Lanhee J. Chen (REP) 3,485,560 45.3%

Treasurer

Fiona Ma (DEM) 4,486,912 58.5%

Jack M. Guerrero (REP) 3,196,178 41.5%

Attorney General

Rob Bonta (DEM) 4,512,625 58.6%

Nathan Hochman (REP) 3,193,879 41.4%

Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara (DEM) 4,522,929 59.3%

Robert Howell (REP) 3,097,869 40.7%

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Lance Ray Christensen 2,337,287 37.0%

Tony K. Thurmond 4,085,319 63.0%

U.S. Senate (Full Term)

Alex Padilla (DEM) 4,704,582 60.3%

Mark P. Meuser (REP) 3,067,330 39.7%

U.S. House of Representatives District 41 - Districtwide Results

Ken Calvert (Rep) 91,215 51.6%

Will Rollins (Dem) 85,726 48.4%

Proposition Title Yes No

Yes 1 Constitutional Right to Reproduction Freedom 5,118,272 66.3% 2,596,521 33.7%

No 26 Sports Wagering on Tribal Lands 2,416,836 31.5% 5,247,142 68.5%

No 27 Online Sports Wagering Outside of Tribal Lands 1,312,075 17% 6,427,100 83%

Yes 28 Public School Arts and Music Education Funding 4,875,473 63% 2,848,240 36.9%

No 29 Regulates Kidney Dialysis Clinics 2,352,406 30.7% 5,312,154 69.3%

No 30 Tax to Fund ZEV/Wildfire Programs 3,226,252 41.7% 4,512,836 58.3%

Yes 31 Prohibition on Sale of Certain Tobacco Products 4,879,849 63.3% 2,832,127 36.7%

ASSESSOR/RECORDER/COUNTY CLERK (VOTE FOR 1)

JORDAN MARKS 252561 51.74%

BARBARA BRY 231800 48.26%

DISTRICT ATTORNEY (VOTE FOR 1)

SUMMER STEPHANSUMMER STEPHAN 380,504 100.00%

SHERIFF (VOTE FOR 1)

KELLY ANNE MARTINEZ 282,166 57.67%

JOHN HEMMERLING 212,286 42.33%

TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR (VOTE FOR 1)

DAN MCALLISTER 374,773 76.58%

GREG HODOSEVICH 116,152 23.42%