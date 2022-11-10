News you might not have heard before

There is a global economy. The Democratic leaders of our great Nation and our great state of California are experts in participating in it. As a result, the U.S. is the greatest economy in the world. Search on “Focus Economics 5 Largest Economies in 2026.” And, if California were ranked as a country, it would be number 5 and is pressing Germany at position four. Search on “California – the 5th largest economy in the world – MarketWatch!”

Meanwhile, there is global inflation, the inevitable response to the global pandemic. The point being; President Biden is not responsible for it. Here’s a sampling of current inflation rates: U.S. 8.2, France 6.2, Germany 10.2, UK 10.1. For a comprehensive list, search on “Trading Economics inflation rate – by country.”

The Fed has already started the treatment for inflation: progressively increasing interest rates. This is tricky: too much, too soon, could result in overshoot and a period of recession. Our democratic government is working closely with our trading partners to reestablish supply chains and forge new ones for the growth ahead.

And what are their Republican counterparts doing? At the federal level, they’re looking at abolishing the Affordable Care Act (aka ObamaCare) and slashing Social Security and Medicare. At the state level, they’re busy with legislation to restrict voting by minorities who typically vote Democratic. The stacked Supreme Court has given them free rein to gerrymander all they want. And they plan not to leave office voluntarily.

And some are blazing new trails. Here’s what Lauren Boebert, Republican representative for Colorado, said, “The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church.” She added, "I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk that’s not in the Constitution," claiming it was not how the founding fathers intended it. Search on The Hill for “Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of separation between church and state.”

How can she possibly provide fair representation when she doesn’t believe in the bedrock principle of freedom of belief? It would appear that she is functionally illiterate. I would have believed this of Texas. She would have matched perfectly with Louie Gohmert, Republican representative from Texas, and hands down most ignorant person ever to serve.

John H. Terrell