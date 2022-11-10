Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Thank you for news

 
Last updated 11/10/2022 at 9:15pm



Just wanted to say I appreciate the Fallbrook Village News. We moved here almost two years ago because Fallbrook is a great little town and its people seem to have a lot more common sense residents than some other San Diego County areas. There’s always a few bad apples anywhere you go, but Fallbrook seems to have less of them. I really appreciate Julie Reeder’s articles and just wanted to reach out and let you all know. Her views fall in line with ours and it’s a breath of fresh air to read articles that have facts and truth in them.

We recently opened a business in Fallbrook and so far we’ve met the best people coming through our store “West Kauai Sun.”

Anyway, Thank You for being such a great form of information and news.

Ed and Dawnyl Maynard

 

