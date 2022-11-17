CWA approves new water audit contract with Mission RCD

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Water Authority has approved a new contract with the Mission Resource Conservation District to administer the SDCWA’s WaterSmart Field Services Program.

The Thursday, Oct. 27, CWA board action authorized CWA general manager Sandra Kerl to enter into a three-year professional services agreement with the Mission RCD which will pay $200,000 for administration of the WaterSmart Field Services Program through Oct. 31, 2025. The authorization also includes an option for a two-year extension which can be ratified administratively rather t...