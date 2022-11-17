Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CWA approves new water audit contract with Mission RCD

 
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:26pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Water Authority has approved a new contract with the Mission Resource Conservation District to administer the SDCWA’s WaterSmart Field Services Program.

The Thursday, Oct. 27, CWA board action authorized CWA general manager Sandra Kerl to enter into a three-year professional services agreement with the Mission RCD which will pay $200,000 for administration of the WaterSmart Field Services Program through Oct. 31, 2025. The authorization also includes an option for a two-year extension which can be ratified administratively rather t...



