Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NCFPD to purchase Dodge Ram for fleet service vehicle

 
Last updated 11/25/2022 at 7:26pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District will acquire a Dodge Ram for use as a fleet service vehicle.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote Tuesday, Oct. 25, approved the sole source purchase of the 2022 Dodge from Jim Manning Dodge, which is in the Tulare County town of Dinuba. The NCPFD cost including taxes and fees will be $237,674.43.

The existing fleet service vehicle is 23 years old. During summer 2021, the fire district ordered a Ford F-550 from Downtown Ford in Sacramento, but supply chain delays have prevented delivery and the fire district expects to receiv...



