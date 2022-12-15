Court permanently blocks Biden administration's transgender mandate
Last updated 12/15/2022 at 7:50am
Tom Ozimek
The Epoch Times
A federal appeals court has permanently blocked the Biden administration's bid to force doctors and insurers to perform or pay for gender-transition procedures even if they object on grounds of conscience and medical judgment, with the court basing its decision on constitutional protections of religious freedom.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued a unanimous ruling (pdf) on Dec. 9 blocking the controversial U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) transgender mandate.
Issued in 2016, the mandate interpreted the Affordable Care Act in a...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)