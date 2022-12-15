Deputy assistant secretary at DOE out of a job after alleged luggage thefts

Trevor Schakohl

Daily Caller Legal Reporter

The Energy Department (DOE) has ended its employment of Sam Brinton, a deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition within the DOE’s nuclear office, after Brinton was accused of stealing luggage at U.S. airports on two separate occasions, the department confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Brinton was appointed in February, becoming the first genderfluid person to hold a federal leadership role. The department declined to comment further on personnel matters, citing legal reasons.

Brinton allegedly swiped a woman’s rolling suitcase at a Minnesota airport in September, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities issued an arrest warrant against Brinton last week for allegedly taking someone’s luggage from the Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport airport in July, according to Business Insider.

Brinton faces a felony charge for the alleged Minneapolis theft, according to the complaint, and could face a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine in that case, Forbes reported. A DOE spokesperson claimed he was on leave from his job at the time after those charges were filed, according to 8 News Now.

Authorities charged Brinton with grand larceny over his alleged action in Las Vegas, records show, according to 8 News Now.

Brinton uses they/them pronouns while identifying as genderfluid and is an outspoken LGBTQ activist, according to the Washington Examiner. The former nuclear official was also a part of a drag queen society known as “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” according to a Facebook post.

Jack McEvoy contributed to this report.