Buddy Poppy proceeds go to military families

VFW Post 1924 Auxiliary presents families of Camp Pendleton's 7th ESB with checks of $400 each, from left, VFW Auxiliary President and VFW life member Shaunna Velasquez, three of the five recipients, and Auxiliary life member and USMC Veteran Shara French. These monies were received from Buddy Poppy donors and go directly to the service members. Velasquez said, "Thank you to the Fallbrook community for supporting our Buddy Poppy program!" Village News/Courtesy photo

