Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Stay safe while holiday shopping

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/15/2022 at 7:32am

With the holiday shopping season underway, the San Diego Sheriff's Department will be patrolling busy shopping centers. Village News/San Diego Sheriff's Department photo

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Criminals don't take the holidays off. Instead, they often find more opportunities to victimize people, especially those who are distracted or alone.

With the holiday shopping season underway, the San Diego Sheriff's Department will be patrolling in busy shopping centers. In Encinitas, Vista and San Marcos this will include the Sheriff SkyWatch, a lookout enclosure lifted by crane two stories above ground to give deputies a better vantage point in shopping center parking lots.

Yet, law enforcement officers can't be everywhere, so sh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/15/2022 19:29