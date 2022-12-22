Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Speakers to share critical emergency info at Encore Club meeting

 
Last updated 12/21/2022 at 10:43pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Encore Club member Ardis Duhachek poses with the table she decorated for the club's Christmas party.

FALLBROOK – The next meeting of the Fallbrook Encore Club is Tuesday, Jan. 3, with guest speakers Heather Mitchell, crime prevention specialist from the Fallbrook Sheriff Station, and Capt. Harrington from North County Fire Emergency Preparedness Task Force. They will discuss a new program about community needs during critical emergencies.

Peggy and Glenn Landers match the centerpiece at their table for the Encore Club Christmas party.

Encore Club is a social group that promotes friendship by offering social activities, outings, dinners, mahjong and various card games. Some members are currently learning a new card game called Hand, Knee and Foot, and members are enjoying the challenge.

In December, the Encore Club held their holiday party at Christ the King Church in Fallbrook with over 100 attendees. The festive party included a potluck, trivia game and a singalong. Members decorated their own tables. The tables were so beautiful and creative; the members outdid themselves, according to Encore Club.

The meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month, with the exception of July and August, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook. Socializing and activity sign up begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10 a.m.

Everyone who lives in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow or De Luz are welcome. For more information, visit https://fallbrookencoreclub.com.

Submitted by Encore Club.

 

