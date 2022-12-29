Hope Clinic for Women looks back at 2022

At the Hope Clinic for Women's "Momsgiving" event in November, clients, volunteers and staff enjoy a potluck meal, raffles and handmade crafts for their homes. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In 2022, Hope Clinic for Women said it was thankful to partner with other organizations in Fallbrook to support a shared demographic of 17–24 year-old men and women.

One favorite partnership was with the Fallbrook High School's community service program, which allowed HCW to provide over 750 hours of community service as students completed online surveys offering helpful insights.

Staff and volunteers from HCW also partnered with LifePointe Fallbrook Baptist Church, Do Gooders Thrift Shop and We Luv San Diego, which covered costs in 2022 and delivered over 100,000 diapers...