Sheriff's Log

Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:22pm

Dec. 14

Hwy 76 @ Olive Hill Rd. Exhibit firearm in threatening manner

Dec. 16

3400 block S. Old Hwy 395 Traffic Stop - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without a driver's license, and 2 license plates required

Dec. 17

Mission Rd. offramp I-15 Assist other agency - Misc. incidents

Dec. 18

700 block S. Main Ave. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

Dec. 19

2200 block Lookout Mountain Rd. Battery - Simple - With apparent minor injury

600 block De Luz Rd. Stolen vehicle

900 block Alturas Rd. Report - petty theft from vehicle

5500 block Mission Rd. Assist other agency - Misc. incidents

1100 block E. Mission Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

Dec. 20

Gird Rd. @ Pala Rd. Traffic Stop - Driving with license suspension/revoked w/ prior DUI conviction

1100 block Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

5000 block Lake Circle Rd. Mental health crisis - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

Dec. 21

700 block W. Fallbrook St. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Discord - Arrest made

1300 block S. Mission Rd. Assault with a deadly weapon - Not firearm - Arrest made - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and assault with deadly weapon

400 block E. Fallbrook St. Battery - On person - With apparent minor injury

Dec. 22

1800 block E. Alvarado St. Violation of temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order - Arrest made

600 block Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation