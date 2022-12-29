Sheriff's Log
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:22pm
Dec. 14
Hwy 76 @ Olive Hill Rd. Exhibit firearm in threatening manner
Dec. 16
3400 block S. Old Hwy 395 Traffic Stop - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without a driver's license, and 2 license plates required
Dec. 17
Mission Rd. offramp I-15 Assist other agency - Misc. incidents
Dec. 18
700 block S. Main Ave. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation
Dec. 19
2200 block Lookout Mountain Rd. Battery - Simple - With apparent minor injury
600 block De Luz Rd. Stolen vehicle
900 block Alturas Rd. Report - petty theft from vehicle
5500 block Mission Rd. Assist other agency - Misc. incidents
1100 block E. Mission Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
Dec. 20
Gird Rd. @ Pala Rd. Traffic Stop - Driving with license suspension/revoked w/ prior DUI conviction
1100 block Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation
5000 block Lake Circle Rd. Mental health crisis - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation
Dec. 21
700 block W. Fallbrook St. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Discord - Arrest made
1300 block S. Mission Rd. Assault with a deadly weapon - Not firearm - Arrest made - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and assault with deadly weapon
400 block E. Fallbrook St. Battery - On person - With apparent minor injury
Dec. 22
1800 block E. Alvarado St. Violation of temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order - Arrest made
600 block Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation
