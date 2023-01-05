Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Health district announces officers, committees

 
Last updated 1/4/2023 at 3:38pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

William “Bill” Leach, voted chair of the Fallbrook Regional Health District at its Dec. 14 organizational meeting, has made his appointments of officers and standing committees.

Barbara Mroz is vice chair; Jennifer Jeffries is secretary and Terry Brown is treasurer. Mike Stanicek, appointed at the December meeting, is the other director. The next board meeting is on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.

The standing committees include:

Finance, led by Brown, chair, and Jeffries, director and former chair. This committee meets monthly on the first Wednesday at 4:30 p...



