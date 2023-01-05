Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Save Our Forest makes a New Year's resolution

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2023 at 3:51pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Save Our Forest volunteers plant a tree below the Reche Schoolhouse.

FALLBROOK – "Help Fallbrook residents fight Climate Change" is the resolution made by the members of Save Our Forest, a Fallbrook Land Conservancy committee, to answer a worldwide concern. It will be the focus of SOF partnering with Fallbrook Climate Action Team working together now through April to offer each resident the opportunity to help the cause.

Plants and trees, especially because of their size, are the workhorses of the environment supplying essential oxygen for a healthy environment. They clear the atmosphere of the pollutants that we create every day. As traffic in this s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022