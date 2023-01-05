Save Our Forest makes a New Year's resolution

FALLBROOK – "Help Fallbrook residents fight Climate Change" is the resolution made by the members of Save Our Forest, a Fallbrook Land Conservancy committee, to answer a worldwide concern. It will be the focus of SOF partnering with Fallbrook Climate Action Team working together now through April to offer each resident the opportunity to help the cause.

Plants and trees, especially because of their size, are the workhorses of the environment supplying essential oxygen for a healthy environment. They clear the atmosphere of the pollutants that we create every day. As traffic in this s...