Annual car show benefits community year round

FALLBROOK – Donations Chair Michael McGuire and FVCC Treasurer Ron Mintle reported that the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club made monetary donations to 12 deserving local community groups in 2022, including to several Fallbrook High School clubs and sports teams, Fallbrook Senior Center, PTSAs at three different schools, Operation Showers of Appreciation, the Foundation for Senior Care and Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center.

The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club uses proceeds from its annual car show to support local groups and programs such as schools, senior community outreach programs, s...