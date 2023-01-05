Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Making sense of the midterm elections' [Village News, Maynard letter, 12/22/22]

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2023 at 3:36pm



Maynard strikes (out) again. He starts off with a reference to the “stench of societal decay,” as if it had something to do with the Democratic Party. I told him in no uncertain terms last week, that stink is from the character assassination and endless gaslighting originating in the Republican outhouse.

Right now, Maynard wants to downplay how badly the Republican Party blew it in the 2020 election. The far right power brokers who finance their political campaigns got what they thought they wanted in overturning Roe v Wade. That tribute to their unbelievable misogyny mobilized women v...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022