Man arrested after standoff for burglary of gun shop

Main Ave. was blocked off to traffic while authorities waited for a burglary suspect in the gun store to exit.

Main Ave was blocked off for 3 hours tonight, Wed. January 18, when a call came in for a burglary in process of a gun store in the 1000 block of S. Main. at 8:52 pm.

Reports on the scene were that the gun store owner and employees were already at the store outside with guns drawn. The burglar had broken two separate windows to access the store as well as the neighboring business. He also accessed the roof.

According to Lt. Aldo Hernandez of the Fallbrook SDSD substation, "An unidentified suspect forced entry into the business and began gathering firearms and ammunition from the display cases. The owner of the business was able to access video surveillance remotely and provide this information to law enforcement.

"Sheriff Deputies, with the assistance of the Oceanside Police Department and the California Highway Patrol surrounded the building and set up a road closure on Main Street.

"Sheriff Deputies from the Special Enforcement Detail (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene. Several attempts to communicate with the armed suspect were unsuccessful."

The authorities could be heard over a loudspeaker saying, "Come out with nothing in your arms and we won't shoot you."

Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet The burglary suspect is apprehended.

Hernandez continued, "At about 11:31 p.m., the suspect exited the building and began to run in an attempt to flee. A Sheriff's K-9 was deployed and the suspect was apprehended. The suspect, later identified as Guillermo Macias (8-29-1993), sustained minor injuries during the arrest. Macias was in possession of six loaded firearms stolen from the business.

North County Fire examined Macias for possible injuries and was taken to Palomar Hospital for medical treatment and will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of commercial burglary and possession of the stolen property.

The Sheriff learned that the suspect had broken into the store and taken firearms and ammunition from display cases, said Lt. Aldo Hernandez. They were able to use the store owner's video.