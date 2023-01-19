Public comments needed for FLC accreditation application

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Land Conservancy announces that it is applying for renewal of accreditation with the Land Trust Alliance. The land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever. A public comment period is now open.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs. The FLC is proud to have achieved LTA accreditation in 2018. This distinction af...