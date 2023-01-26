RMWD approves ground lease and water sales agreements for Weese Filtration Plant

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Robert A. Weese Filtration Plant is owned by the city of Oceanside and operated by Oceanside’s Water Utilities Department, but the facility is located off of Silverleaf Lane in the Gopher Canyon area and is within the boundaries of the Rainbow Municipal Water District. The Rainbow Municipal Water District will be using that proximity to purchase excess water treatment capacity and to utilize the Weese plant to purchase available treated water for Rainbow.

A 5-0 Rainbow board vote Tuesday, Dec. 6, authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy to ex...