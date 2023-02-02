Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Staff 

UPDATE: 21-year-old man killed in hit and run

CHP, Sheriff searching for driver

 
0 Comments

Last updated 2/6/2023 at 8:06am

Screenshot from YouTube News Flash video

The deceased man is under a tarp in the street as authorities investigate the scene.

UPDATE: Monday 7 am

FALLBROOK, Calif.- The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is asking for the public's help in locating an unknown blue sedan, possibly a Honda Accord with front windshield damage that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 9:41 p.m. a 21-year-old male from Fallbrook, CA was walking in the roadway westbound on E. View Street near N. Main Avenue. For reasons still under investigation, an unknown blue sedan, traveling westbound on View Street collided with the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The California Highway Patrol and the fire/paramedics responded to the scene. Unfortunately, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The roadway was affected as the scene was investigated. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Authorities are searching for the driver and a vehicle involved in a hit and run tonight, Sunday, at 9:39 pm, hitting and killing a juvenile.

The accident happened at E. View St and North Main. The vehicle could possibly be a dark blue or dark color Honda Civic or older Accord, possibly late 80s or early 90s model, according to San Diego Sheriff Lt. Wisniewski. There may be damage to the front of the vehicle and some oxidation or damage to the roof.

If anyone has information, call 9-1-1.

The incident was initially reported as an injury, but the victim apparently died at the scene. More information will be reported this morning as it becomes available.

 

