Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Students of the Month inspire their community

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:59am

The February Students of the Month are, from left, Jade Boultinghouse, Kai DeForest, Mikayla Gioia and Yessenia Renteria. Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

The Feb. 2 Student of the Month breakfast honored four students from the Fallbrook Union High School District, Yessenia Renteria from Ivy High, and Jade Boultinghouse, Kai DeForest and Mikayla Gioia from Fallbrook High.

Words used to describe these students included humble, hard working, always smiling, determined, helpful, all of which made for a very positive morning.

The invocation was given by Spencer Osborn of North Coast Church; he told the students "you're not here by accident; it is because of the wise decisions you've made. The people around you...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/09/2023 13:49