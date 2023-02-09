Students of the Month inspire their community

The February Students of the Month are, from left, Jade Boultinghouse, Kai DeForest, Mikayla Gioia and Yessenia Renteria. Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

The Feb. 2 Student of the Month breakfast honored four students from the Fallbrook Union High School District, Yessenia Renteria from Ivy High, and Jade Boultinghouse, Kai DeForest and Mikayla Gioia from Fallbrook High.

Words used to describe these students included humble, hard working, always smiling, determined, helpful, all of which made for a very positive morning.

The invocation was given by Spencer Osborn of North Coast Church; he told the students "you're not here by accident; it is because of the wise decisions you've made. The people around you...