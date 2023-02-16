Seven characteristics of modern houses

The clean lines and attention to technology and open space generally extends to modern kitchens. Village News/Metro phot

Homes contain a variety of components that appeal to homeowners with different ideas about the perfect place to call home. That starts with the style of a home.

Buildings are classified according to shared components.

A Craftsman style home will have a covered porch with a set of wide base columns, while a Cape Cod home is often defined by a gabled roof and dormer windows. Modern houses, which are sometimes called contemporary homes even though the terms are not interchangeable, will have their own sets of unique characteristics.

Here's a look at seven features that make modern homes unique...