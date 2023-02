A man suspected of waving a shovel in the middle of town today was questioned by deputies and released.

Around 2 pm today, February 15, six Sheriff's cars were combing downtown for a suspect who was called in as waving a shovel in a threatening manner.

The call was a 417 DISPLAY OF WEAPON IN A THREATENING MANNER near N. Vine St and E. Ivy. The suspect was found at the corner of Main Ave. and Ivy St. He was questioned by several deputies and released. The deputies reportedly kept the shovel.