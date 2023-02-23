Theatre Talk: Rock'n'Roll Bliss

The all-girl cast kickin' the audience to their feet in R*E*S*P*E*C*T playing at the Lamb's Playhouse in Coronado. Village News/J.T. MacMillan

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Well, snap my garters and call me Rita! Rock'n'roll is back!

At least, the best songs from the 1960's performed by the girls of rock. From Tina to Aretha and all the divas in between, "R*E*S*P*E*C*T" has set a high bar for this season.

Extended again, this 90-minute non-stop rock'n'roll tribute flew by as Angela Chatelain Avila, Caitie Grady, Rebecca Jade, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Sidney Joyner and Joy Yandell walked-the-walk through the best 10 years in American music.

Created by two of Lamb's celebrated women, Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington, "R*E*S*P*E*C*T" is their third collaboration, this one dedicated to the girl singers of the 1960's.

It jumps right into the 1960s. There are Lesley Gore's standards like "It's my Party" and "You Don't Own Me," followed by "Dedicated to the One I Love" by The Shirelles, The Paris Sisters, and then "Leader of the Pack" by The Shangri-las, "One Fine Day" by The Chiffons, The Ronettes, The Mermaids, The Angels, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, "Stop in the Name of Love" and "Baby Love" by The Supremes.

It just doesn't stop.

There is Brenda Lee's "Sweet Nothin'" to Janis Joplin's "Piece of My Heart," and Darlene Love's "Today I Met the Boy I'm Gonna Marry," onto Connie Francis' hit "Lipstick on Your Collar," a salute to Dione Warwick as the first woman added to the Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame, Petula Clark's "Downtown," Nancy Sinatra's one-hit wonder "These Boots Were Made for Walking," Cass Elliot's "Dream a Little Dream of Me," and Dusty Springfield's iconic "Son of a Preacher Man" and "The Look of Love."

The great songs of the era keep coming. Nina Simone, Gladys Knight, Grace Slick, and then "Eli's Coming" and "Marry Me Bill" written and performed by the then 19-year-old, Laura Nyro. Barbara Streisand, Judy Collins, Pearl Nash, Carole King, Peter, Paul, and Mary, and kicking it home, the all-time wonderous Aretha Franklin. Which, it just so happens to be Bill Board Magazine's all-time-number-one hit, closed the show with queen Aretha's number one hit record "Respect." I dare you to stay in your seat.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Lamb's Players in Coronado has for the third time extended "R*E*S*P*E*C*T" for the third time since it opened last week – now it's running until April 9. Grab your go-go boots and scoot down to catch this hot show.

Lamb's Theatre is at 1142 Orange Avenue in Coronado. Free street parking or find covered paid parking on their website. For tickets, call (619) 437-6000 or visit https://www.lambsplayers.org. Rated 8 out of 10.

Elizabeth can be reached at [email protected]