Free dental clinics to Give Kids a Smile March 25

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

There's nothing better than seeing a smile on a child's face – especially a healthy smile.

Children from the ages of 1 to 18 can get preventive dental services at no cost, including visual exams, fluoride treatments and dental sealants, at area clinics Saturday, March 4 as part of the "Give Kids a Smile" program.

Parents can call immediately to make appointments at the clinics listed below to get free visual exams, fluoride treatments and dental sealants that can protect against cavities.

The Give Kids a Smile program was started n...