Free dental clinics to Give Kids a Smile March 25
Last updated 2/22/2023 at 3:35pm
Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office
There's nothing better than seeing a smile on a child's face – especially a healthy smile.
Children from the ages of 1 to 18 can get preventive dental services at no cost, including visual exams, fluoride treatments and dental sealants, at area clinics Saturday, March 4 as part of the "Give Kids a Smile" program.
Parents can call immediately to make appointments at the clinics listed below to get free visual exams, fluoride treatments and dental sealants that can protect against cavities.
The Give Kids a Smile program was started n...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)