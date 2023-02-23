Beware of falling trees

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
By Village News Staff
Last updated 3/1/2023 at 7:33am
Village News/AC Investigations
A tree fell this morning on the property of a home on Red Mountain Rd.
This tree fell on a property this morning on Red Mountain Rd. The heavy rains and wind make it likely we will see more trees falling. Beware as you are driving around today.
